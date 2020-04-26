|
Bettina C. (White) Roberts, 76, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at Apple Rehab-Plainville. She was born in New Britain on January 28, 1944, daughter of the late Alfred J. and Constance M. (Lucco) White. Tina, as her friends and family called her, worked at the Meriden Public Library for many years, first at the Circulation desk, later as Inter library loan and loved driving the Bookmobile. She loved reading, camping with her family and dancing to music...sometimes even on picnic tables...Shout out to the old Brialee seasonal crew. In her granddaughter's words, which reflect what is in our hearts, Grandma was an amazing woman. She took care of anyone and everyone. She had the kindest soul. She was loved by many. The silly memories I have of her no matter what mood you were in she could always make you smile with the silliest faces. She taught me to always be kind to people and never judge. We will miss her dearly.
A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister Bettina is survived by her daughters Dawn Dionizio Chasse and her husband Scott of Wolcott, and Kim Dionizio Minervini and her husband Slade of Plainville; sons Corey Betz Roberts of Goshen, and Zachary Kelly Roberts of Brighton, MA; grandchildren Nicole Picariello and her husband Jamie, Joshua Dionizio, Aidan Minervini and Ryan Chasse; great-grandchildren Dylan Philibert, Autumn Bombardier, and Sage Foster. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Mary Ann White; and nephews David White and his wife JoAnn, and Todd White and his husband Beau. Bettina was predeceased by her brother David E. White.
Bettina's burial will be held privately at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden is assisting with the arrangements. To share a condolence with Bettina's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 26, 2020