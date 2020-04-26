The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettina Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettina C. Roberts


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettina C. Roberts Obituary
Bettina C. (White) Roberts, 76, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at Apple Rehab-Plainville. She was born in New Britain on January 28, 1944, daughter of the late Alfred J. and Constance M. (Lucco) White. Tina, as her friends and family called her, worked at the Meriden Public Library for many years, first at the Circulation desk, later as Inter library loan and loved driving the Bookmobile. She loved reading, camping with her family and dancing to music...sometimes even on picnic tables...Shout out to the old Brialee seasonal crew. In her granddaughter's words, which reflect what is in our hearts, Grandma was an amazing woman. She took care of anyone and everyone. She had the kindest soul. She was loved by many. The silly memories I have of her no matter what mood you were in she could always make you smile with the silliest faces. She taught me to always be kind to people and never judge. We will miss her dearly.

A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister Bettina is survived by her daughters Dawn Dionizio Chasse and her husband Scott of Wolcott, and Kim Dionizio Minervini and her husband Slade of Plainville; sons Corey Betz Roberts of Goshen, and Zachary Kelly Roberts of Brighton, MA; grandchildren Nicole Picariello and her husband Jamie, Joshua Dionizio, Aidan Minervini and Ryan Chasse; great-grandchildren Dylan Philibert, Autumn Bombardier, and Sage Foster. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Mary Ann White; and nephews David White and his wife JoAnn, and Todd White and his husband Beau. Bettina was predeceased by her brother David E. White.

Bettina's burial will be held privately at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden is assisting with the arrangements. To share a condolence with Bettina's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -