Betty Diane Osterhout, 65, of Port Orange, FL, passed away October 31, 2019.

She was known mostly as Diane Pelletier before marrying her late husband Jay Osterhout. Lifelong resident of CT primarily in Meriden before moving recently to her favorite place in Florida with her partner Mel Sarno.

Diane loved her family dearly and was loved deeply by them. She leaves behind her partner, Mel, daughter Vicky Ramirez and her father Jean Pelletier, and her 3 grandchildren, Brittney Ramirez, Ajay Ramirez and Ava Hanson. She also leaves behind 3 sisters Nancy, Marline and Joyce, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
