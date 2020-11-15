Betty H. Petersen, 86, of Wallingford passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 from complications of Covid. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Petersen for 58 years. Betty was born in New Haven on May 22, 1934, a daughter to the late Henry and Helen (Musch) Wuestefeld. Betty grew up in Hamden and graduated from Hamden High School in 1952. She and Edward were married on May 14, 1954 and moved to Wallingford in 1956, where they lived and raised their family for the next 63 years. Betty was a parishioner of Zion Lutheran Church. She offered her services for many years as a member and Director of the Altar Guild. Betty worked at Security Insurance of New Haven, New Haven National Bank, and Waldbaums of Wallingford and North Haven for 20 years. She was a member of the Wallingford Garden Club and volunteered for many years at the Wallingford Senior Center. Betty loved spending time with her family and always enjoyed entertaining on holidays and birthdays. Her favorite vacations were spent on the beaches and in the shops of Cape Cod. She enjoyed spending time in her gardens, was an avid bird watcher, and was always excited to share her knowledge with her children and grandchildren. Betty is survived by her five loving children, Susan Petersen of Meriden, Cheryl Lovely (Paul Yankowski) of Cromwell, Stephen (Patricia) Petersen of Wallingford, Darryl Petersen of North Haven, and Christy Bishop (Stephen) of Northford; ten grandchildren John, Justin (Michelle), and Marc Petersen of North Haven, Kelli Petersen (Harry Twyman) of South Windsor, Nicole Petersen of Wallingford, Krista Petersen of Manchester, Corey (Stephen) McLaughlin of Tokyo, JP, Katelyn (Brian) Benavides of Homestead, FL, Kevin Lovely of East Hampton, and Christopher Lovely of Bloomfield, along with great grandchildren David, Hayley, Emily, Eleanor, and Gabriella. Betty also leaves behind her sister-in-law Paula Wuestefeld, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sandra and Paul Butler, and many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her brother Norman Wuestefeld. A private Burial will be held on Monday, November 16. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Betty may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church of Wallingford. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Masks and social distancing will be required. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home has been entrusted with Betty's final arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com
