1/1
Betty H. Petersen
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty H. Petersen, 86, of Wallingford passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 from complications of Covid. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Petersen for 58 years. Betty was born in New Haven on May 22, 1934, a daughter to the late Henry and Helen (Musch) Wuestefeld. Betty grew up in Hamden and graduated from Hamden High School in 1952. She and Edward were married on May 14, 1954 and moved to Wallingford in 1956, where they lived and raised their family for the next 63 years. Betty was a parishioner of Zion Lutheran Church. She offered her services for many years as a member and Director of the Altar Guild. Betty worked at Security Insurance of New Haven, New Haven National Bank, and Waldbaums of Wallingford and North Haven for 20 years. She was a member of the Wallingford Garden Club and volunteered for many years at the Wallingford Senior Center. Betty loved spending time with her family and always enjoyed entertaining on holidays and birthdays. Her favorite vacations were spent on the beaches and in the shops of Cape Cod. She enjoyed spending time in her gardens, was an avid bird watcher, and was always excited to share her knowledge with her children and grandchildren. Betty is survived by her five loving children, Susan Petersen of Meriden, Cheryl Lovely (Paul Yankowski) of Cromwell, Stephen (Patricia) Petersen of Wallingford, Darryl Petersen of North Haven, and Christy Bishop (Stephen) of Northford; ten grandchildren John, Justin (Michelle), and Marc Petersen of North Haven, Kelli Petersen (Harry Twyman) of South Windsor, Nicole Petersen of Wallingford, Krista Petersen of Manchester, Corey (Stephen) McLaughlin of Tokyo, JP, Katelyn (Brian) Benavides of Homestead, FL, Kevin Lovely of East Hampton, and Christopher Lovely of Bloomfield, along with great grandchildren David, Hayley, Emily, Eleanor, and Gabriella. Betty also leaves behind her sister-in-law Paula Wuestefeld, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sandra and Paul Butler, and many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her brother Norman Wuestefeld. A private Burial will be held on Monday, November 16. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Betty may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church of Wallingford. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Masks and social distancing will be required. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home has been entrusted with Betty's final arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by B.C. Bailey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved