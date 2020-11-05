1/
Betty Wieland
1922 - 2020
Betty Wieland, 98, lifelong resident of Meriden, passed away on October 31, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. Born in Meriden on April 2, 1922 to the late George and Mary Barbour Chance. For 15 years, Betty worked for the Meriden Board of Education as a clerk before her retirement in 1979. She had been an active member of Rachel Rebecca Lodge #2 Oddfellows, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, AARP #4644, the Meriden Senior Center, Meriden Historical Society, and Friends of the Meriden Library. She was quite known for her beautiful handwork and won many awards for her crochet work, needlepoint, knitting, and weaving. Betty leaves to remember and cherish her memory her daughter-in-law, Lynn Wieland of Ormond Beach, FL; her nephew, James Gere of Rocky Hill; and her special friend for many years, Elena Norman of Hamden. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Wieland; her son, Allan Wieland; and her brothers, Edward and Fred Chance.

A Graveside Service celebrating Betty's life will be held on Thursday, November 5th at 2:00 p.m. in Walnut Grove Cemetery, 857 Old Colony Rd., Meriden, CT. Services in care of BEECHER & BENNETT-FLATOW FUNERAL HOME, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Memorial donations in Betty's memory may be sent to the Bradley Home, 320 Colony St., Meriden, CT 06451. To leave a condolence please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Walnut Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
