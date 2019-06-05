Beverly A. Kline, 71, beloved wife of the late Gary L. Kline passed away on June 3, 2019 at Gaylord Hospital.



Born on January 4, 1948 in Old Town, Me, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Tripp, Sr. and Evelyn (Murphy) Tripp. Beverly was a longtime resident of Meriden. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, working on crossword puzzles and find a word. Beverly was an avid reader and frequently tried her luck playing scratch off tickets. A loving mother, sister, and grandmother, Beverly will be greatly missed.



Mrs. Kline is survived by her three children: Deane C. Kline, Sr., of FL, Troy Kline and his wife Michelle of So. Meriden, Kimberlee Zuber and her husband Michael of FL: three brothers: Melvin Tripp, Jr., John Tripp, Merle Tripp; five sisters: Barbara Harie, Penny Kaine, Brenda Alley, Jane Archer, Robin Garrison; five grandchildren: Deane, Jr."DJ", Brady, Kerisah, Michael, Jaxon; two great grandchildren: Ace and Maddi and numerous nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and attend her funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Beverly Kline may be made to MidState Medical Center, Pavilion C, 435 Lewis Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. Published in The Record-Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019