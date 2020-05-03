Beverly A. Sundberg, 91, beloved wife of the late Walter Sundberg passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Apple Rehab Coccomo.
Born on May 2, 1928 in East Haven, CT, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Alma (Weatherby) Porter. Beverly was a graduate of East Haven High School. She was a longtime resident of Meriden and member of First Congregational Church where she was a Deaconess. Beverly worked as a bus driver for Wall Transportation. She loved spending time with her family. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mom, grandmother and great grandmother.
Mrs. Sundberg is survived by her three sons: Robert, Bruce and Karl Sundberg; two daughters: Carol Crossley, Barbara Kolb; a brother Scott Porter and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Walter Sundberg; four brothers: Arthur, Robert, Charles and Philip Porter and two sisters: Shirley Desko and Janice Kracht.
Her funeral is private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Beverly Sundberg may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.