Beverly A. Walsh, 86, formerly of Southington and Cheshire, died May 2, 2020.

A graveside service will take place Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Center Street Cemetery in Wallingford.

To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Center Street Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
