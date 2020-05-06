Beverly A. Walsh, 86, formerly of Southington and Cheshire, died May 2, 2020.
A graveside service will take place Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Center Street Cemetery in Wallingford.
To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.