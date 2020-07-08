Beverly Ann Ostasiewski, 79, wife of Norman Ostasiewski Sr., died on Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born in Meriden, CT on September 28, 1940 and had graduated from Meriden High School. Beverly is predeceased by her father and mother, James and Myrtle Scionti. She was retired from the Meriden Health Department where she delivered Meals on Wheels. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church.Besides her husband of 58 years, she is survived by her son, Norman Ostasiewski Jr. and his wife Jennifer ; her daughter, Sherri Frasco and her husband Paul ; her five grandchildren, Kayleigh Ostasiewski and Kelley, Alyssa, Lily and Paul Frasco Jr; and her great- granddaughter, Audrina Frasco.
Funeral services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.