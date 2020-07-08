1/
Beverly Ann Ostasiewski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann Ostasiewski, 79, wife of Norman Ostasiewski Sr., died on Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born in Meriden, CT on September 28, 1940 and had graduated from Meriden High School. Beverly is predeceased by her father and mother, James and Myrtle Scionti. She was retired from the Meriden Health Department where she delivered Meals on Wheels. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church.Besides her husband of 58 years, she is survived by her son, Norman Ostasiewski Jr. and his wife Jennifer ; her daughter, Sherri Frasco and her husband Paul ; her five grandchildren, Kayleigh Ostasiewski and Kelley, Alyssa, Lily and Paul Frasco Jr; and her great- granddaughter, Audrina Frasco.

Funeral services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved