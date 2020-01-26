The Record-Journal Obituaries
Beverly Parente
1949 - 2020
Beverly C. Parente Obituary
Beverly C. Parente, 70, of Meriden, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at Smilow Cancer Hospital. She was the beloved wife of James Parente.

She was a lifelong resident of Meriden, born on August 2, 1949. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Lucy (Ciccotelli) Civale.

She enjoyed hosting family gatherings, baking, and crafting of all sorts - particularly making pillow pals for donation to children in Haiti and scarves for the homeless.

In addition to her husband, Beverly is survived by her two daughters, Nicole Parente-Lopez (Paulo) and Jocelyn Proto (Kris) as well as her two grandchildren, Emmett and Ruby, who she adored and kept her strong through her cancer battle.

The family would like to thank Dr. Gulden Menderes and the entire Gyn/Onc team and the Smilow Cancer Hospital staff for their love and support throughout her time in their care.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 24, 2020
