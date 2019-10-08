The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
For more information about
Beverly Fenton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Fenton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly E. Fenton


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly E. Fenton Obituary
Beverly Esposito Fenton, 82, of Wallingford, loving wife of the late Edward J. Fenton, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her home.

She was born in New Haven, March 2, 1937, a daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth Esposito and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. She worked as an LPN for Gaylord Hospital until her retirement.

She is survived by her two children Craig Fenton and his wife Linda of Meriden, and Lauren Ruocco and her husband John of Wallingford; her granddaughter, Jennifer Ruocco.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, October 10th, from 10 am. until 12 pm. a funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 12 pm. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden will be private. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now