|
|
Beverly Esposito Fenton, 82, of Wallingford, loving wife of the late Edward J. Fenton, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her home.
She was born in New Haven, March 2, 1937, a daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth Esposito and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. She worked as an LPN for Gaylord Hospital until her retirement.
She is survived by her two children Craig Fenton and his wife Linda of Meriden, and Lauren Ruocco and her husband John of Wallingford; her granddaughter, Jennifer Ruocco.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, October 10th, from 10 am. until 12 pm. a funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 12 pm. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden will be private. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019