Beverly R. Simmons, 81, of Meriden, wife of Robert E. Simmons, passed away October 4, 2019 at Masonicare.
She was born in Meriden on May 24, 1938, the daughter of the late William and Bernice (Radziwon) Roberts.
Beverly taught in the Meriden Public School system for 35 years. She was the pioneer of Meriden's Bilingual Program. She adored all her students and spoke of them often. She was the Secretary of the Meriden Federation of Teachers Union for many years. Beverly and her husband Bob retired in 1997 and moved to Clearwater, Florida, where they made a home that family and friends enjoyed visiting often. They spent 20 years in Florida, before moving back to Meriden in September 2018 to be closer to family due to Bev's illness. Beverly was a very devoted mother and grandmother.
Beverly's four grandchildren meant the world to her, and she gave them the world back. As an educator, Beverly instilled in them the meaning of education, and the importance of working hard and following your dreams.
Bev began teaching her grandchildren how to read and count from the moment they were born. She knew what amazing adults they would and will grow up to be.
Bev's two daughters, son and her 4 grandchildren appreciate the love and guidance she provided them throughout her life.
Bev's daughter Jackie said it best, "How do you put a lifetime of love into a few words."
In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by her daughters, Jacquelyn Simmons and Karyn Knight and her husband, David; her son, Brad Simmons and his wife, Wendy; her brother, William Roberts and his wife, Peggy; her grandchildren, Taylor, Reiley, Gage, and Piper; her nieces, Heather and Stephanie; and her nephew, William Jr.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm with funeral services to be held at 6:30 pm in the funeral home. Interment will be private. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019