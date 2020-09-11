Billy Edward Gregory, 85, of Southington, passed away after battling Alzheimer's and dementia on Saturday, September 5, 2020, joining his beloved wife, Verna (Daigle) and their son, Chuck, in eternal rest.
A proud country boy from the South, Billy was born on February 23, 1935 in Cleaton, Kentucky, the oldest of three sons to the late Charles and Ruby (Johnson) Gregory. A 1953 graduate of Drakesboro High School, Billy enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957, serving his country for three years, bringing him to a Nike Missile site in Cromwell, Connecticut where he would meet the love of his life Verna. They settled in Southington upon their marriage in 1960, raised three boys, became dedicated and loving grandparents to three grandchildren and danced through and shared over fifty years of life adventures and world travels. Billy worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for more than thirty years, and, upon retirement, enjoyed his time making deliveries for Yankee Dental for nearly twenty years. A volunteer firefighter and founding member of Company 5 in Southington, he devoted 25 years to the department and his town. A treasured husband, father and Papaw, he will forever be remembered for his kind heart and genuineness.
He leaves his sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Beverly and Steven and Valerie; his grandchildren, Dylan, Joshua and Rachel; and his brother Joe and his wife, Elizabeth. He also leaves his brother-in-law, Lyman Daigle and his wife, Marcy; and his sister-in-law, Carolyn Daigle; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Charles "Chuck" Gregory, his brother, Jerry Gregory and his wife, Brenda, his brother-in-law, Philip Daigle and his sister-in-law, Gail Gregory.
Billy may be remembered with contributions to Autism Services & Resources Connecticut at www.ct-asrc.org
.
Family and friends may gather in celebration of Billy's life on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 11:00 a.m., followed by committal services and military honors at St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com