Blanche (Meyer) Colbert

Blanche (Meyer) Colbert, 87, of Toccoa, GA, formerly of Meriden, CT, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Otto and Bertha Meyer.

She is survived by her daughters, Shirl (Charlie) Gillis of GA, Patricia (Michael) Roccapriore of R.I., and Lynn (Robert) Snedeker of VT. She was predeceased by brothers, George, Ernest, Carl, Allen, Lawerence, Robert, Otto Jr., and two sisters Adele Shemit* (the winner) and Evelyn Ledford.

There will be a graveside service at Gethsemane Cemetery on October 7th at 2 p.m.
