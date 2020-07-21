1/1
Blanche Popieniek
1923 - 2020
Blanche Popieniek, 97, beloved wife of the late Henry Popieniek passed away on Saturday July 18, 2020 at her home.

Born on March 18, 1923 in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Balvina (Kogut) Checko. Blanche was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Middletown. She relocated to Meriden after getting married. Blanche worked as a telephone operator for Meriden Wallingford Hospital from where she retired in 1985. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church and a member of the Holy Name Society. Blanche enjoyed cooking; Pierogi's were a favorite. She taught all of her children how to make them. Most important to Blanche was spending time with her family. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be dearly missed.

Mrs. Popieniek is survived by three sons: David Popieniek (Patricia) of NH, John Popieniek (Katherine) of NC, Paul Popieniek (Boonyeun) of NY; her daughter Barbara Morrell (Daniel) of FL; sixteen grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Thomas Popieniek and daughter Mary Grossi.

Her funeral will be held on Friday July 24th at 9:30 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday morning July 24th from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Blanche Popieniek may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1058.



Published in The Record-Journal on Jul. 21, 2020.
