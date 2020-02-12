|
Bonita Anne Zemke passed away on January 29, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a battle with Ovarian Cancer. Bonita was born on August 21, 1946, in Meriden, to the late Otto and Anne Ziems (Palmieri).
She is survived by Peter John Zemke, her husband, and Jennifer Anne Bartlett, her daughter. She is also survived by her son in law Matthew Bartlett.
She was an avid reader of mystery novels and loved to birdwatch. Throughout her life, she was a lover of animals, having numerous companions, including cats, dogs, and birds. She graduated from Orville H. Platt High School in 1964 and Laurel College in 1966.
She worked for Doctor Harold Kaller for twenty years as a dental assistant and for the last twenty years as a caregiver for the elderly. She was a member of Center Congregational Church in Meriden through most of her life and was married there as well.
The family will be holding a celebration of life on Saturday, February 15, at Saint John Lutheran Church in Meriden at 520 Paddock Avenue from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. They ask that in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Meriden Humane Society.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020