|
|
Bonnie Faye (Rice) Baran passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. She was married to her beloved late husband, John C. Baran Sr. for more than 46 years. Bonnie was born on Dec. 9, 1944, in St. Albans, Vt. one of four children of the late Fabyan and June (Lamonda) Rice.
She graduated from Johnson State College in Vermont with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and later received a Master's Degree in Education from Central Connecticut State University. After college, she began her teaching career at John Barry Elementary School in Meriden. After taking time off to raise her family, she returned to the Public School System as a substitute teacher and then taught at St. Joseph School in Meriden until she retired in 2007.
She enjoyed gardening, reading and listening to music, as well as the hobbies of sewing, quilting and needlework. But most memorably, Mrs. Baran made such meaningful and special connections to so many wonderful people throughout her life - the school students she taught and tutored, the Girl Scouts she led, the parishioners at Saint Joseph Church where she had been an active member with her husband, the Silver Fins and Platt H.S. swimmers who she cheered on for so many years, and the community of neighbors on Eaton Avenue where she lived for 51 years. She will be greatly missed.
Bonnie is survived by daughter, Mary Baran and son-in-law, Terry Curtis, of Meriden; son, John C. Baran Jr., daughter-in-law, Ingle, and grandchildren, Nicholas and Lily, of Concord, N.C.; daughter, Linda Baran, of Meriden; sisters and brothers-in-law, Hazel and Stuart Kinney, of Enosburg Falls, Vt., and Sandra and Charles Annis, of Enid, Okla.; also, brother-in-law, Joseph Baran and nephews Joseph Baran, and James Baran, of Windham, Conn.; and many cherished nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her brother, Frank David Rice.
A private family service will be held. Should friends desire, contributions in Bonnie's memory may be made online to the National MS Society or National MS Society, Connecticut Chapter, 659 Tower Ave., First Floor, Hartford, CT 06112. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019