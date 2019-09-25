The Record-Journal Obituaries
Bradley K. Batchelder


1947 - 2019
Bradley Batchelder passed away Sept. 22, 2019 at home. He was born on July 3, 1947 in Lincoln, Maine.

Brad was a Vietnam veteran and a Meriden Firefighter. He also worked for Peter Pan Bus Company for twenty years.

Brad leaves his wife Joan; two brothers Bruce and Bobby Batchelder of Wallingford; and stepchildren Raymond Faryniarz of Prospect, Rachael Faryniarz of Berlin and Amy Gagne of Bristol.

No services are planned. Donations may be made to the Humane Society.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
