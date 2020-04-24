|
Brenda Ann (Pareti) Farone, 74, of Wallingford, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Regency House. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Farone for 53 years. Brenda was born in Meriden, September 13, 1945 to Louis and Stella (Sieron) Pareti. A lifelong Wallingford resident, she graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1964, worked at Ulbrich Steel in the time study department, was a secretary at Stanley Judd, and worked many years with the Wallingford Public School Food Services. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church. In addition to her husband Tom, Brenda is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Proto (Sal) and Dawn Smith (David); along with her 5 grandchildren, Sal and Kayliana Proto, and Jared, Ryan, and Jacob Shook. She also leaves her brothers, Joseph Pareti and Richard (Judy) Pareti. In addition to many cousins, nieces, and nephews, she is also survived by her 3 sisters-in-law and their husbands. She was loved and will be greatly missed. Besides her parents, Brenda is predeceased by a brother, Robert Pareti, stepmother, Laura Pareti, and her mother and father-in-law, John (Moon) and Alda Farone. Brenda had a heart of gold and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed music, making ceramics, and cheering on the UConn women's basketball team and the New England Patriots. Over the years, she loved having pets, as long as they didn't disturb her spotless home. Brenda also liked trips to the casino and had a passion for Italian food. Above all, she just liked to spend time with her family. The family wants to thank the Star unit and recreation department staff of the Regency House for their exceptional care, compassion, and friendship over the past 3 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020