Bronislaw "Benny" Balawajder, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at the Curtis Home.
Benny was born on June 15. 1935 in Poland, the son of the late William and Marie (Kraus) Balawajder. He was a longtime resident of Meriden and worked for the City of Meriden in the Sanitation Department from where he retired. Benny was a devoted parishioner of St. Casimir Church in Wallingford. A loving brother, uncle and friend, he will be greatly missed.
Mr. Balawajder is survived by his sister Mary Paradise of New Hampshire; loving niece and caretaker Dana Olivo and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers: Augie Balawajder, Theodore Balawajder and three sisters: Christine Yaroshefski, Donna Reilly and her husband John and Stacia Olechowski.
Funeral services are private. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, CT 06450. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhomes.com. Donations in memory of Bronislaw Balawajder may be made to St. Casimir Church, 240 Quinnipiac St., Wallingford, CT 06492.
Benny was born on June 15. 1935 in Poland, the son of the late William and Marie (Kraus) Balawajder. He was a longtime resident of Meriden and worked for the City of Meriden in the Sanitation Department from where he retired. Benny was a devoted parishioner of St. Casimir Church in Wallingford. A loving brother, uncle and friend, he will be greatly missed.
Mr. Balawajder is survived by his sister Mary Paradise of New Hampshire; loving niece and caretaker Dana Olivo and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers: Augie Balawajder, Theodore Balawajder and three sisters: Christine Yaroshefski, Donna Reilly and her husband John and Stacia Olechowski.
Funeral services are private. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, CT 06450. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhomes.com. Donations in memory of Bronislaw Balawajder may be made to St. Casimir Church, 240 Quinnipiac St., Wallingford, CT 06492.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 4, 2020.