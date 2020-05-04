Bronislaus "Benny" Balawajder
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bronislaus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bronislaw "Benny" Balawajder, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at the Curtis Home.

Benny was born on June 15. 1935 in Poland, the son of the late William and Marie (Kraus) Balawajder. He was a longtime resident of Meriden and worked for the City of Meriden in the Sanitation Department from where he retired. Benny was a devoted parishioner of St. Casimir Church in Wallingford. A loving brother, uncle and friend, he will be greatly missed.

Mr. Balawajder is survived by his sister Mary Paradise of New Hampshire; loving niece and caretaker Dana Olivo and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers: Augie Balawajder, Theodore Balawajder and three sisters: Christine Yaroshefski, Donna Reilly and her husband John and Stacia Olechowski.

Funeral services are private. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, CT 06450. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhomes.com. Donations in memory of Bronislaw Balawajder may be made to St. Casimir Church, 240 Quinnipiac St., Wallingford, CT 06492.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved