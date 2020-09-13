1/1
Bruce Rogalski
1950 - 2020
Bruce Rogalski, 70, of Wallingford, died at Yale New Haven Hospital on August 20, 2020.

Bruce was born May 17, 1950, in Meriden, CT, and was a graduate of Central CT State University. He grew up in Meriden on both Elm St. and Ridgewood Rd. He was an excellent athlete at Maloney High School where he played baseball and basketball. Bruce retired after a long career as an insurance adjuster for Eastland Claim Services. He was the son of Stephen Rogalski and Eleanore Kemish of Meriden.

He is survived by his 3 sons, Nicholas, Scott and Tim and his grandson Aiden and granddaughter Addison. Bruce was a lifelong Giants, Red Sox and UConn fan and loved to watch and attend games with his kids.

His life will be celebrated at a private family memorial in Meriden.



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
