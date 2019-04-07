The Record-Journal Obituaries
Yalesville Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT 06492
(203) 269-2222
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Yalesville Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
115 Pond Hill Road
Wallingford, CT
C. armela Trapani


Carmela Trapani, 92, of Wallingford, wife of the late Thomas Trapani, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Castrofilippo, Italy on June 8, 1926, a daughter of the late Giovanni and Josephine LoBue.

She worked as an inspector for Fire-Lite Alarm in Northford for many years until retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends. She enjoyed sewing and loved to shop.

She is survived by her daughters, Maria Parsons (Carlton), of Wallingford, and Anna Cretens, of Deep River; her son, Steven Trapani (Debby), of Northford; her sister, Maria Murphy, of Tennessee; her grandchildren, Barbara Fenton, Jennifer Parsons, Michael Parsons (Demitra Deusch), Dr. Linda Trapani MD, Thomas Trapani (Paige Jackson), Daniel Cretens, and Thomas Cretens; her great-grandchildren, James and Drew; her brother and sister-in-law, Salvatore and Josephine Bartolotta; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, William Edwards; and her son-in-law, Dale Cretens.

Her family will receive relatives and friends at the Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St. in the Yalesville section of Wallingford, on Monday, April 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9 directly at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford.

www.yalesvillefh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
