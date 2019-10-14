The Record-Journal Obituaries
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
C. Marilyn Barillaro


1930 - 2019
C. Marilyn Barillaro Obituary
C. Marilyn Barillaro, 89, departed this life on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Joseph A. Barillaro Jr. Marilyn was born in Boston, Mass. on March 18, 1930 to the late Walter and Jean (MacKay) Jackowski. Marilyn is survived by her two sons, Joseph E. (Shirley) Barillaro, and Thomas A. (Elena) Barillaro; and by her four daughters, Diane J. Barillaro, Marilyn Barillaro, Katherine A. Barillaro, and Karen L. (Son) Nguyen. She will also be missed by her 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St. in Wallingford. A memorial service at the funeral home will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in her memory can be made to the at act.alz.org. For directions or to leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 14, 2019
