C. Marilyn Barillaro, 89, departed this life on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Joseph A. Barillaro Jr. Marilyn was born in Boston, Mass. on March 18, 1930 to the late Walter and Jean (MacKay) Jackowski. Marilyn is survived by her two sons, Joseph E. (Shirley) Barillaro, and Thomas A. (Elena) Barillaro; and by her four daughters, Diane J. Barillaro, Marilyn Barillaro, Katherine A. Barillaro, and Karen L. (Son) Nguyen. She will also be missed by her 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St. in Wallingford. A memorial service at the funeral home will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in her memory can be made to the at act.alz.org. For directions or to leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 14, 2019