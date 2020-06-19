Meriden: Calvin A. Manson, 68, loving husband of Jacqueline Manson, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.
Calvin was born in St. Albans, Vermont, May 7, 1952, a son of the late Mahlon Prescott and Viola (Lumbra) Manson. He was a self-employed truck driver until his retirement. Calvin enjoyed fishing, cooking, the casino and giving to others. He had a good heart and will be missed by his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Melanie Manson; his stepdaughter Jessica Paolella; his grandchildren Kelsea, Austin, Dylan, Destiny, Kaddy, Trenton, Joey III, Braydon; and 8 great grandchildren.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., Yalesville section of Wallingford, Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions to be followed) For online condolences visit: www.yalesvillefh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.