Calvin A. Manson
5/7/1952 - 6/18/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Meriden: Calvin A. Manson, 68, loving husband of Jacqueline Manson, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.

Calvin was born in St. Albans, Vermont, May 7, 1952, a son of the late Mahlon Prescott and Viola (Lumbra) Manson. He was a self-employed truck driver until his retirement. Calvin enjoyed fishing, cooking, the casino and giving to others. He had a good heart and will be missed by his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Melanie Manson; his stepdaughter Jessica Paolella; his grandchildren Kelsea, Austin, Dylan, Destiny, Kaddy, Trenton, Joey III, Braydon; and 8 great grandchildren.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., Yalesville section of Wallingford, Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions to be followed) For online condolences visit: www.yalesvillefh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yalesville Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT 06492
203-269-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved