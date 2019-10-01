|
|
Camila Traverso Lorenzo, 94, wife of the late Luis Carmelo Lorenzo, Sr., died peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Aguada, Puerto Rico, on February 10, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Juan and Donata (Morales) Traverso.
Mrs. Lorenzo retired from the Curtis Home, and worked for the Eyelid division of International Silver. She was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church. Camila was known for her great cooking and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Camila is survived by a daughter, Doris Bateman, a son, Luis Carmelo Lorenzo, Jr. and his wife Marietta; five grandchildren, Lisa Kivel and her husband Richard, Linda Kensak and her husband Anthony, Luis Michael Lorenzo and his wife Leah, Laura Sorensen and her husband Joseph and Mark Bateman, Jr. and his fiance Kaytlyn; ten great-grandchildren, Grayson, Isabella, Lilah, Livvy Mae, Vanessa, Kira, Jackson, Logan, Anthony Michael, and Liam Jean. She is also survived by three half-sisters, Mercedes, Gloria, and Ramonita, as well as several nieces and nephews. Camila was predeceased by two sisters, six brothers, three half-brothers and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours to be held on Friday, October 4th, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. Rose of Lima Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Franciscan Home Care & Hospice, 267 Finch Ave, Meriden, CT, 06451. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Special thanks to Cecilia and Hiram Gonzalez, Manuel and Felita Fenequi, and Aida and Genaro Carrero. Also Dr. Maria G. DeSousa, Dora Aleman Agnes, Mary Alice, Sister Catherine Mary, and Laura for the loving care given to Camila. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019