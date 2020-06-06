On Tues., June 2, 2020, Carl David Vergean, 82, of Yalesville, CT, passed away after a long, valiant battle with C.O.P.D.
Carl was born on December 13, 1937 in East Lyme, CT. He was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School. Carl attended Southern Connecticut State College where he studied liberal arts for one year before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. Carl was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he earned several medals including but not limited to: Good Conduct, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign, Armed Forces Expeditionary & National Defense.
Carl served his country for nine years with distinction as a Marine in Vietnam including two tours of service. The discipline & patriotism he learned resulted in attaining the rank of Sergeant & teaching a class at Quantico. After serving his country he worked various jobs including many years in construction and specialty driving for Maytyme Farms before retirement at the age of 70.
On December 19, 1975 he married Joan O'Connor Vergean and had a loving marriage for over 40 years. Carl is survived by his wife Joan, brother and sister in law, Paul and Mavis O'Connor, brother Robert Southland, son and daughter in law, Timothy and Sharika Vergean, nephew and niece, Timothy and Megan O'Connor and various other nieces and nephews. Carl is predeceased by other, various family members.
Carl is a friend of "Bill W" where he enjoyed helping others attain spiritual healing. He also was a member of the Yalesville Volunteer Fire Dept. & member of the VFW. Carl had a passion for sports as he was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, New England Patriots, and UCONN woman's basketball teams. He loved and rescued many dogs & cats including recent cat rescues Mackie & Duchess. He also was a dedicated crossword puzzle and Sudoku fan.
A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. Donations on behalf of Carl Vergean can be made to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org) or the Wallingford Animal Shelter. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCards.com
Carl was born on December 13, 1937 in East Lyme, CT. He was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School. Carl attended Southern Connecticut State College where he studied liberal arts for one year before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. Carl was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he earned several medals including but not limited to: Good Conduct, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign, Armed Forces Expeditionary & National Defense.
Carl served his country for nine years with distinction as a Marine in Vietnam including two tours of service. The discipline & patriotism he learned resulted in attaining the rank of Sergeant & teaching a class at Quantico. After serving his country he worked various jobs including many years in construction and specialty driving for Maytyme Farms before retirement at the age of 70.
On December 19, 1975 he married Joan O'Connor Vergean and had a loving marriage for over 40 years. Carl is survived by his wife Joan, brother and sister in law, Paul and Mavis O'Connor, brother Robert Southland, son and daughter in law, Timothy and Sharika Vergean, nephew and niece, Timothy and Megan O'Connor and various other nieces and nephews. Carl is predeceased by other, various family members.
Carl is a friend of "Bill W" where he enjoyed helping others attain spiritual healing. He also was a member of the Yalesville Volunteer Fire Dept. & member of the VFW. Carl had a passion for sports as he was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, New England Patriots, and UCONN woman's basketball teams. He loved and rescued many dogs & cats including recent cat rescues Mackie & Duchess. He also was a dedicated crossword puzzle and Sudoku fan.
A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. Donations on behalf of Carl Vergean can be made to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org) or the Wallingford Animal Shelter. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCards.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.