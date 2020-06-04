Carl P. Verderame, Jr. 72, of Southington, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, June 2, 2020 following a 9 year battle with frontotemporal dementia. He was the husband of Gail (Vasquez) Verderame.
He was born June 8, 1947 the son of the late Carl P. Sr. and Jennie (DellaVecchia) Verderame. He was a graduate of New Haven College. He retired from Visual Technologies in Hartford as a project manager. He served on the Southington Planning and Zoning Commission for 25 years; many as chairman. He was a UNICO member and a 1996 recipient of the UNICO Gold Medal Award. He was a Western Baseball League coach. He was a member and president of the S.H.S. boys' basketball booster club.
Carl loved to golf, work in the yard and spend time in Newport RI with his family and friends. He was a NY Yankee and NY Giants fan.
Besides his wife and soul mate for 49 years he is survived by a son Carl P. Verderame III and his wife Kate Bowman Verderame, a daughter Marlene M. Verderame, a son Michael P. Verderame and the greatest treasures of his life his 9 grandchildren, Cristian, Gabriella, Madalin, Shane, Carson, Camden, Jamison, Carl IV and Crosby. He also leaves his sisters, Madeline Brunelli, Lucille Cusano and husband Bob, many nieces and nephews, his forever best canine friend Dolce who never left his side. He was predeceased by his brother Francis Verderame and his sister Mary Annunziata. A special thank you to Dr. Andrew Guest and his wife Elizabeth and to all of his caregivers who treated him with kindness and respect.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6th at 10 am at St. Thomas Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic the state regulations allow a maximum of 150 people to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Southington Chapter of UNICO, c/o Fasulo and Albini, 16 Cornerstone Court, Plantsville, CT 06479. DellaVecchia Funeral Home is assisting the arrangements.
For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
He was born June 8, 1947 the son of the late Carl P. Sr. and Jennie (DellaVecchia) Verderame. He was a graduate of New Haven College. He retired from Visual Technologies in Hartford as a project manager. He served on the Southington Planning and Zoning Commission for 25 years; many as chairman. He was a UNICO member and a 1996 recipient of the UNICO Gold Medal Award. He was a Western Baseball League coach. He was a member and president of the S.H.S. boys' basketball booster club.
Carl loved to golf, work in the yard and spend time in Newport RI with his family and friends. He was a NY Yankee and NY Giants fan.
Besides his wife and soul mate for 49 years he is survived by a son Carl P. Verderame III and his wife Kate Bowman Verderame, a daughter Marlene M. Verderame, a son Michael P. Verderame and the greatest treasures of his life his 9 grandchildren, Cristian, Gabriella, Madalin, Shane, Carson, Camden, Jamison, Carl IV and Crosby. He also leaves his sisters, Madeline Brunelli, Lucille Cusano and husband Bob, many nieces and nephews, his forever best canine friend Dolce who never left his side. He was predeceased by his brother Francis Verderame and his sister Mary Annunziata. A special thank you to Dr. Andrew Guest and his wife Elizabeth and to all of his caregivers who treated him with kindness and respect.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6th at 10 am at St. Thomas Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic the state regulations allow a maximum of 150 people to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Southington Chapter of UNICO, c/o Fasulo and Albini, 16 Cornerstone Court, Plantsville, CT 06479. DellaVecchia Funeral Home is assisting the arrangements.
For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.