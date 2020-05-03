Carla Siewert Millington
Carla Siewert Millington, 82, of Sebastian, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020, with family by her side. Born on July 7, 1937, Carla was raised in Clinton, CT, daughter of Irving and Louva Siewert.

Carla graduated from Morgan High School where she was active in softball, basketball and cheerleading. She spent many summers along the CT shore making great memories with friends and family and working at the Summer Theater. Carla attended Becker Junior College and later went on to be chosen to attend one of the first radiology programs in the Meriden area to become an Xray Technician at Meriden-Wallingford Hospital.

Carla married Bill Millington in 1961, settling in Meriden, CT, where they raised their 3 children and enjoyed friends and family for many years.

They then retired to Florida enjoying many years of sunshine and a fun retirement lifestyle.

Carla is survived by her children Cheryl Hamill of Sebastian, FL, Jeffrey Millington (Michelle) of Fairfield, CT and William Millington, Jr., (Michelle) of Colchester, CT, 8 grandchildren; Jessica (Brad), Lindsey, Kara, Kyle, Cameron, Kevin, Jacob, Joshua, sister Janet Riggio (Samuel) of Deep River, CT and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Bill Sr., siblings Jean, Robert and Irving.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a random act of kindness performed in Carla's memory to honor her fun smile and kind heart.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
