The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Carleen Carr Kenyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carleen Carr Kenyon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carleen Carr Kenyon Obituary
Carleen Kenyon passed away on April 17, 2020. Carleen touched the lives of all who knew her and many will remember her style. She cared deeply for her family and friends especially her two kids, Tommy Kenyon and Kathleen Kenyon, whom she raised with her former husband George Kenyon. She welcomed her son's wife Lori Kenyon as another daughter and cherished her granddaughter and great grandson Elizabeth and Cash Stelley with a special snuggle for her grand-dog Auggie. She formed life-long bonds with friends like Bill and Judy Shauck, Jimmy Olson, Maureen Bilger, Adrienne Spellacy, Anne Duffy and so many more. Her passion was teaching and she taught in Cheshire Chapman school for decades. She will be greatly missed. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -