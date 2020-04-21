|
Carleen Kenyon passed away on April 17, 2020. Carleen touched the lives of all who knew her and many will remember her style. She cared deeply for her family and friends especially her two kids, Tommy Kenyon and Kathleen Kenyon, whom she raised with her former husband George Kenyon. She welcomed her son's wife Lori Kenyon as another daughter and cherished her granddaughter and great grandson Elizabeth and Cash Stelley with a special snuggle for her grand-dog Auggie. She formed life-long bonds with friends like Bill and Judy Shauck, Jimmy Olson, Maureen Bilger, Adrienne Spellacy, Anne Duffy and so many more. Her passion was teaching and she taught in Cheshire Chapman school for decades. She will be greatly missed. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020