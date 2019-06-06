Carlos M. Cardona, III, 33, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center. Born in New Britain on July 1, 1985, he was the son of Magda Ferrer and Carlos M. Cardona, Jr. and his wife Kim Kupfer Cardona. He was a lifelong Meriden resident and graduated from Maloney High School. Carlos was an avid writer, collector of Star Wars and Marvel superheroes, as well as the previous owner of the Silver City Wolves Football Team. Besides his parents and stepmother, he is survived by his son, Joel Cardona, his sister, Dayna Cardona and his five brothers; Alec & Adam Foxx, Luis Marte, and Derick & Dylan Cardona. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Angel & Maria Ferrer, Sr., his paternal grandparents, Carlos & Lydia Cardona, Sr., two aunts; Nydia Dominguez and Daisy Blythe, an uncle, Angel Ferrer, Jr., and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his fiance, Pearl Valadez and his uncle, Robert Cardona.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center St, Meriden, CT 06450. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, on Sunday, June 9th from 1 to 4 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Maloney High School, Athletics Football Program, 121 Gravel St, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019