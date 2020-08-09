Carmel Pulaski, 77, of Meriden, passed away on August 5, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. She was born in New Haven, CT, on February 9, 1943, a daughter of the late Caspar and Raffaella Giudice Cacioppo. Carmel is survived by her children Lori and Eric Pulaski and his wife Emily, both of Meriden, and grandchildren Timothy Dargan, Eric Pulaski, Jr., and Peyton Pulaski, all whom she loved spending time with.
Services are being privately held at the convenience of her family. For online condolences, please see Carmel's obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com
