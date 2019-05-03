Carmela Louise Wiley, 85 of Meriden, CT, died on April 29, 2019, after a long battle with liver disease. She was born in New Haven on April 22, 1934, the daughter of the late Jennie (Verzi) and Anthony Zumbo and the wife of the late James Alfred Wiley. She was the sister of the late Catherine Raccio and is survived by her siblings Theresa Sullo and Ann Zumbo of Wallingford, Ida Buchina of Waterbury, Anthony and Eleanor Zumbo of Orange, and Ruth Amarante of North Branford. She is survived by her children, Lauren and Paul Martinello of Somers, James Wiley and Denise Russel of Meriden, Loretta Gratta and Mike Lausier of Bristol, Sandra Michaels of Goshen, and Lynn and Bill Johnson of St. Louis, MO.; her grandchildren, Joseph, April, Eli, Jessica, Amber, Sara and Jade; and her great-grandchildren Hadley, Michael, Santino and Camillo, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friends Marion Lovely of Wallingford and Loretta Glidden of Lubec, ME.



Carmela worked at Lehman Brothers in New Haven until she became a mother. She was a kind and loving person who stayed cheerful and sweet to the end, and was a model of humility, simplicity, courage and compassion. She enjoyed crocheting, coloring, cooking, and praying the Rosary. Her pleasant and loving personality made everyone feel welcome and right at home. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Connecticut Baptist Home, Midstate Medical Center, and the HHC HOPE Team for their support and care.



In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to one of the above.



A Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Meriden at 10:00 am on Monday, May 20, with interment at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Published in The Record-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2019