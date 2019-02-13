Carmela N. Carabetta, 92, wife of George C. Carabetta, died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Meriden on December 2, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Teresa DeMaria Nigro. Mrs. Carabetta was a lifelong Meriden resident, attended Southington schools and graduated from E.C. Goodwin Technical School. Carmela and her husband George owned and operated Carabetta Florist prior to retiring in 1990. Carmela had a lifelong passion for sewing and she loved sharing her handmade blankets and teddy bears. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and a member of the Intermediate Club.



Besides her husband George of 71 years, she is survived by two sons, George (Janeen) Carabetta, Jr., and David J. (Lisa) Carabetta; four grandchildren, Daniel Carabetta, Matthew (Paula) Carabetta, Erin (Chris) Hoff and Colin Carabetta; four great-grandchildren, Emmah and Ellana Carabetta and Rhea and Avery Hoff; her sister, Mary Fasulo. Carmela is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Ralph Nigro; her daughter-in-law, Kathleen M. Carabetta, her grandsons, Ryan and Sean Carabetta and her lifelong friends, John and Pauline Soltis.



The funeral will be held on Friday, February 15th at 9:15 from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT 06450 and at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Campus for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, February 14th from 4 to 7 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the 38 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854 or to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019