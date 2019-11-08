|
Carmela "Carmelina" (Fischietti) Privitera, 91, of Meriden, beloved wife of the late Antonino Privitera, entered into Eternal Rest on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.
Carmela was born in Castiglione, Provincia di Catania, Sicily on January 26, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Carmelo and Aurelia (Spataro) Fischietti.
Mrs. Privitera grew up attending local schools in Castiglione, Sicily and at the age of 28, she married the love of her life Antonino. In 1958, she moved to America and settled down in Meriden where she and Antonino raised their family.
She was very devoted to God and loved her family above all else. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and wrestling. She was a selfless caregiver and always put others before herself. She was an extremely devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Carmela loved cooking, making homemade sauce and pizza, gardening and in earlier years, caring for their enormous fig trees.
Carmelina was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
Carmelina is survived by her three children, daughter Connie and her husband Robert Bruzy of Meriden with whom she lived with, two sons, Carmelo of Meriden and Salvatore and his wife Kimberly of Stonington. She also leaves a sister, Liliana Rizza of Southington; seven grandchildren; Carmelina, Concetta, Maria, Salvatore and Mikael Privitera and Francesca and James Bruzy, and one great-grandchild Ezekiel "Zeke" Miglietta, two sisters-in-law Gaetana Privitera and Anunziata Privitera both of Meriden and several nieces and nephews.
Carmela was predeceased by her sisters, Giuseppina Privitera; and Francesca Zullo, brothers-in-law Giuseppe, Raphaele and Francesco Privitera and sisters-in law Maria Papotto, Giuseppina Sgroi and Carmela DiStefano
The family would like to thank the Franciscan Home Care & Hospice for the wonderful care they gave her.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial to be held on Saturday, Nov 9th, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mount Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave, Meriden, CT 06450. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Her family will receive relatives and friends at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden on Friday, (TODAY) November 8th from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019