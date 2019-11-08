The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mount Carmel Campus
109 Goodwill Ave
Meriden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Privitera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela "Carmelina" (Fischietti) Privitera


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmela "Carmelina" (Fischietti) Privitera Obituary
Carmela "Carmelina" (Fischietti) Privitera, 91, of Meriden, beloved wife of the late Antonino Privitera, entered into Eternal Rest on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.

Carmela was born in Castiglione, Provincia di Catania, Sicily on January 26, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Carmelo and Aurelia (Spataro) Fischietti.

Mrs. Privitera grew up attending local schools in Castiglione, Sicily and at the age of 28, she married the love of her life Antonino. In 1958, she moved to America and settled down in Meriden where she and Antonino raised their family.

She was very devoted to God and loved her family above all else. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and wrestling. She was a selfless caregiver and always put others before herself. She was an extremely devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Carmela loved cooking, making homemade sauce and pizza, gardening and in earlier years, caring for their enormous fig trees.

Carmelina was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Carmelina is survived by her three children, daughter Connie and her husband Robert Bruzy of Meriden with whom she lived with, two sons, Carmelo of Meriden and Salvatore and his wife Kimberly of Stonington. She also leaves a sister, Liliana Rizza of Southington; seven grandchildren; Carmelina, Concetta, Maria, Salvatore and Mikael Privitera and Francesca and James Bruzy, and one great-grandchild Ezekiel "Zeke" Miglietta, two sisters-in-law Gaetana Privitera and Anunziata Privitera both of Meriden and several nieces and nephews.

Carmela was predeceased by her sisters, Giuseppina Privitera; and Francesca Zullo, brothers-in-law Giuseppe, Raphaele and Francesco Privitera and sisters-in law Maria Papotto, Giuseppina Sgroi and Carmela DiStefano

The family would like to thank the Franciscan Home Care & Hospice for the wonderful care they gave her.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial to be held on Saturday, Nov 9th, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mount Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave, Meriden, CT 06450. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Her family will receive relatives and friends at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden on Friday, (TODAY) November 8th from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -