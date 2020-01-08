|
Carmela Rodriguez, 56, of Meriden, loving wife of Joseph Rodriguez, passed away January 3, 2020 unexpectedly at her home.
She was born in Meriden on May 12, 1963, the daughter of the late Frank and Francesca (Cua) Pellicano.
She was a faithful wife, devoted mother, caring friend, loving sister, and grandmother with a beautiful soul. She worked for Ulbrich Stainless Steel and Specialty Metals, Inc. in Wallingford.
In addition to her husband, Joseph, she is survived by her daughter, Nichole M. Rodriguez; her stepdaughter, April J. Rodriguez; her brother, James Pellicano and his wife, Rose; her grandchildren, Quianna, Daniela, Daniel Jr. and Evalyse: and her nephew, Anthony Pellicano, all of Meriden.
Carmela's family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Her funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be private. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020