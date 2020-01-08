The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Carmela Rodriguez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela Rodriguez


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmela Rodriguez Obituary
Carmela Rodriguez, 56, of Meriden, loving wife of Joseph Rodriguez, passed away January 3, 2020 unexpectedly at her home.

She was born in Meriden on May 12, 1963, the daughter of the late Frank and Francesca (Cua) Pellicano.

She was a faithful wife, devoted mother, caring friend, loving sister, and grandmother with a beautiful soul. She worked for Ulbrich Stainless Steel and Specialty Metals, Inc. in Wallingford.

In addition to her husband, Joseph, she is survived by her daughter, Nichole M. Rodriguez; her stepdaughter, April J. Rodriguez; her brother, James Pellicano and his wife, Rose; her grandchildren, Quianna, Daniela, Daniel Jr. and Evalyse: and her nephew, Anthony Pellicano, all of Meriden.

Carmela's family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Her funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be private. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -