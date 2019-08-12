|
|
Carmela T. "Babe" Petrucelli passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford after a brief illness. She was born in Meriden on Jan. 23, 1926, daughter of the late Rocco L. and Antonetta (Marcantonio) Petrucelli. She was a lifelong resident of Meriden before her move to Wallingford in 2016.
Carmela attended local area schools and graduated from Meriden High School in 1943, then attended Hartford School of Hairdressing, graduating with honors. After receiving her hairdressing license, she opened her own beauty salon, Neighborhood Beauty Studio, which she operated on Grove Street in Meriden for many years before purchasing a property at 61 Washington St., Meriden. She made some major renovations to the building, which had been a carriage house in the past, and opened a new beauty salon, C. Petrucelli Studio in 1961, which she owned and operated until her retirement in 1992. She was also a very active member of the Connecticut Hairdressing & Cosmetology Association and participated in many of their special events and trade shows. She was an active member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Meriden for most of her life until her move to Wallingford.
After her retirement from hairdressing, Carmela started a floral design business and sold her creations at various craft shows and boutiques for several years. In addition to floral design, Carmela also enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking, baking, and in her younger years, traveling to a variety of places, including Europe, Israel, and throughout the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, and the Christmas holiday season was always very special to her.
Carmela was the youngest of five children, the only daughter of Rocco L. and Antonetta M. Petrucelli. She was predeceased by her older brothers, Daniel P. Petrucelli, of Southington; Michael Petrucelli and John J. Petrucelli, of Meriden, and Mario J. (Jack) Petrucelli, of Portland. She was also predeceased by a niece, Patricia L. Petrucelli, in 1985, and a nephew, John R. Petrucelli, in 2017, to whom she was close.
Carmela is survived by several nieces and nephews, Ronald Petrucelli (Rita), of Meriden, Virginia Haffner, of Meriden, John J. Petrucelli (Ruth), of Meriden, Jeanne Petrucelli, of Meriden, Ceil Petrucelli, of Bennington, Vt., Annette Petrucelli, of South Royalton, Vt., Mary-Alice Petrucelli-Timek (Craig), of Wallingford, and Lynn Petrucelli, of Randolph, Vt.; and by many great nieces and -nephews; and great-great-nieces and -nephews in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont.
Carmela's family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., when the funeral cortege will leave for Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mount Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Early Learning- A PET Project - Main Street Foundation Main Street Community Foundation, P.O. Box 2702, Bristol, CT 06011-2702 ( https://www.mainstreetfoundation.org/early-learning-%E2%80%93-pet-project-fund), an Endowment to support Early Learning in memory of her favorite nephew, John R. Petrucelli. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 12, 2019