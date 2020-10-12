1/1
Carmen J. Gaetano
1951 - 2020
Carmen J. Gaetano, age 69, of Oxford, formally of Summerville, South Carolina, the beloved husband of Donna Boyers Gaetano, entered into rest peacefully on Monday October 5, 2020 from a brief illness due to Brain Cancer, a Glioblastoma. He was born in Derby on February 27, 1951, loving son of Shirley and the late Joseph Gaetano of Oxford. His beloved family also includes his two sons Christopher Gaetano and his wife Jennifer of North Haven and Jonathon Gaetano and his wife Jennifer of Wallingford, his four precious grandchildren Nicholas, Ava, Caprina and Ryan, his sister Linda Verme and her husband Frank of North Haven and his mother in law Kathryn Boyers of Oxford. Carmen was predeceased by his father in law James Boyers.

Carmen graduated from Quinnipiac College with a BA degree in Marketing and an BS degree Psychology. He worked for Stop and Shop Supermarket Management for 41 years. Carmen was a wonderful, inspiring boss to many and was highly respected among his peers. He mentored many, many associates and often went above and beyond to ensure they were successful. Carmen enjoyed working as a store manager in many stores throughout Connecticut. He was an avid animal lover, Yankee, UCONN and Giants fan. Carmen was the most thoughtful, caring and loving son, father, grandfather and leader. He will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Amy Forren, Dr. Curtis Worthington, Dr. David Ellison and Dr. Louise Clay all from Roper St. Francis Hospital in South Carolina. They would also like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Orell and the staff at Smilow Cancer in CT, Griffin Hospital and Oxford Ambulance for their special care.

All services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in Carmen's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Parrot Rescue, both through the funeral home.

The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street, Seymour is compassionately caring for the family.

To light a virtual candle or to leave online condolences, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com



Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 12, 2020.
