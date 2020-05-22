Carol A. (Fowler) Downs, 68, of Southington, passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer on Friday, May 15, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. She had been the loving wife of Thomas L. Downs for 47 years. Carol was born on October 6, 1951 in New Haven to the late John and Helen (Thissell) Fowler. She graduated from the Morgan School in Clinton and went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Human Services from Southern New Hampshire University. She then went onto receive her Master's Degree in Library Science from Southern University. Most recently, Carol was enrolled in Drew Theological School as part of her journey to become an Elder in the United Methodist Church. Carol worked as a special education teacher for over 20 years and in 2004, made the decision to follow her longtime calling into pastoral ministry. Carol was the pastor at Derby UMC, New Haven UMC and most recently, the beloved pastor at the Grace United Church in Southington. Music was a big part of Carol's life and she loved sharing this passion with her students and parishioners. Carol was kind and caring. Her compassion allowed her to connect with people and her gentle voice brought comfort to so many. In addition to her husband Tom, Carol is survived by 2 adult children, Matthew Downs of New Haven and Ryan Downs of New Hampshire. She is also survived by 3 nieces and their families, Kristen M. Rodrigues, Jennifer A. Watrous and Cheryl L. Watrous. She was predeceased by her sister, Judith Watrous and nephew, Timothy Watrous. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church, Attn: Memorial Fund, 121 Pleasant St., Southington, CT 07489. Due to the current health concerns surrounding Covid-19, funeral services will be postponed. A celebration of Carol's life will be at the Grace United Methodist Church and announced at a future date. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020.