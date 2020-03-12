|
It is with sadness that the family of Carol Ann Hurlbert announces her passing. Carol passed away serenely in the presence of family the morning of March 9th, 2020. Born Carol Ann Dwyer, she was the daughter of Jerimiah and Margaret Dwyer of Stratford, CT. She was a graduate of Stratford High School and later from School of Nursing at Yale. Carol resided for most of her adult life in Durham, where she raised her family. As a nurse she cared for many, spending many years serving at Connecticut Valley Hospital and Whiting Forensic hospital in Middletown CT. As a devout Christian, she found joy and faith in her membership at St. John's Lutheran Church in Meriden, CT. Carol is lovingly remembered by her two children, Christopher and wife Julie, Daniel and his wife Lisa, her brother Jack, six grandchildren , Mackenzie, Jessica, Connor, Hayden, Florian and Rebekkah , two great grandchildren Morgan and Ryder and numerous nieces and nephews. A nurse, a writer, a teacher, an avid fisherman, a wife and a mother, she will be missed. Funeral Services will be held Monday March 16th at 10 a.m. at Saint John Lutheran Church 520 Paddock Ave, Meriden. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, Sunday for 3 to 5 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 12, 2020