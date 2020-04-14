|
|
Carol Ann Molnar, 67, previously of Meriden and Wallingford, passed away Thursday, April 9th at The Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain General Campus after a brief illness. Carol was born on July 12, 1952 in Bridgeport, CT. She graduated from Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford in 1970. After graduating from Quinnipiac College in 1974, Carol worked for many years as a Medical Technologist at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury and Canberra Labs in Meriden. She also worked at STARS Department Store and Walmart in Wallingford. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Molnar of Cheshire; her brother David Molnar, his wife Laura, and their children Nicholas and Delaney, of Cheshire, and her brother Robert Molnar and his wife Lucia of Prospect. She is also survived by her Uncle and Aunt Robert and Marsha Mark of Stuart, FL and many cousins. She was pre-deceased by her father, Nicholas Molnar, formerly of Wallingford. Carol had a strong Christian faith and spent time studying the Bible. She enjoyed skiing and playing tennis when younger and liked to travel. She was an avid Red Sox fan. The family would like to thank the staff at Grandview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 2nd Floor South, in New Britain and the ER and ICU Staff at The Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain General Campus for the care they gave Carol and the kindness they extended to the family. Special thanks also to Attorney Lynn A. Dawson of Cheshire for her support. Services will be private and arranged by Wallingford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Meriden Firefighters Benevolent Society, c/o Michael Quinn, 293 Wall Street, Meriden, CT 06450. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 14, 2020