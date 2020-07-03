1/1
Carol Milo
1950 - 2020
Loving wife and mother, Carol A. Milo passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, at the age of 70 years young.

Carol was born on February 24, 1950, in New Britain, CT, but called Southington home for many years. Wildwood, NJ was like a second home to Carol. She loved spending time at the beach, staring at the ocean, and being on the boardwalk. After all, a walk on the beach always soothes the soul.

If Carol wasn't visiting Wildwood, she could be found playing slots at any casino she could get to, or listening to music. Her playlist was full of Bruce Springstein and Chubby Checker, she was a big fan of the two.

The most wonderful time of the year in Carol's home was Christmas, and it showed with her decorating. Her son and her husband will continue to trim her home ever year, just how she liked it.

Carol leaves behind her loving husband, Gerald Milo, 73. Carol and Gerald were married for 45 years and spent a total of 55 beautiful years together. Carol also leaves behind her son, Daniel Milo, 45. Carol loved her life, her family and her many friends who she cherished. Carol will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Carol. https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
