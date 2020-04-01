|
Carol (Moore) Soboleski passed away peacefully March 24, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Meriden July 26, 1938 to the late George Moore and the late Corinne (Despins) Moore. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Soboleski on August 9, 1960. Robert predeceased her in 2001.
Carol was the beloved mother of Robin Soboleski (Patrick Boutin) and loving grandmother to David Giambattista, Jr. and Daniel LaMarche, whom she helped to raise. She also has another Daughter, Susan Howland (Kevin) and granddaughter Brooke Howland. She was sister to George Moore, Jeanne Lyons and the late Donald Moore. She also leaves behind her very dear best friend of 65 years, Patricia Wusterbarth.
Carol was a girl's softball coach and a Girl Scout leader when she was young. At that time, she also enjoyed sewing and crafting. She cherished her children, for whom she loved to sew. She would sew them clothes and Halloween costumes and she even sewed her daughters and niece colonial dresses and bonnets for the Meriden Bicentennial Parade in 1976. After devoting her life to her children for many years, Carol went back to school and got her associate degree in accounting at Middlesex Community College and started working as a bookkeeper right away.
Carol lived in Meriden most of her life. She loved to watch sports on TV, specifically baseball and football and of course UCONN girl's basketball, but she could be caught watching just about anything if her favorites weren't on. She adored her Yankees most of all.
Robin and her family would like to thank Regency House, where she was treated like a princess during her final days and would like to extend special thanks to her very special nurses Melody and Annette for making sure she was comfortable and cared for. Carol was an amazing woman who touched everyone she met. A celebration of life is to be determined and will be planned in the future.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020