Carol Nancy (Cameron) Erwin, 81, of Meriden, CT, passed away on June 10, 2020, at MidState Medical Center.She was born on December 3, 1938, in Stamford, NY, the daughter of Phyllis (Brooks) Cameron of Cerulean, KY, and the late Howard Cameron.Carol retired from Silver Springs Care Center, where she worked for 26 years as a certified nurse's aide.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Thomas Ahearn; her son, Daniel Erwin (all from Meriden); and her daughter, Anna Erwin of Webster, MA; her grandchildren: Kara, Alishia, Warren, Thomas, and Cassidy; a great grandchild; her sister, Annette Silver; and her nephew, Bryan Silver. Carol was predeceased by her son, Andrew Erwin, and her sister, Christine Tucker.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.