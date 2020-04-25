The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Petit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol R. Petit

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol R. Petit Obituary
Carol R. Petit, loving wife of the late Roland A. Petit, passed away on April 22, 2020 at the Regency House in Wallingford, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.

Carol is survived by her daughter Lynn and her husband Shawn Campbell; her son Michael Petit; her two grandchildren Ryan and Nathan Campbell and a very dear and special brother-in-law Paul Petit and cousin Diane Griffin. She is also survived by sister-in-law Sharon Petit, niece Michelle, and nephews Rick and Bryan.

Due to the current health concerns as a result of the COVID-19 virus, all services are private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Should friends desire , a memorial donation can be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden CT 06450 or an animal shelter of your choice in Carol's name. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -