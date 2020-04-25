|
Carol R. Petit, loving wife of the late Roland A. Petit, passed away on April 22, 2020 at the Regency House in Wallingford, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
Carol is survived by her daughter Lynn and her husband Shawn Campbell; her son Michael Petit; her two grandchildren Ryan and Nathan Campbell and a very dear and special brother-in-law Paul Petit and cousin Diane Griffin. She is also survived by sister-in-law Sharon Petit, niece Michelle, and nephews Rick and Bryan.
Due to the current health concerns as a result of the COVID-19 virus, all services are private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Should friends desire , a memorial donation can be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden CT 06450 or an animal shelter of your choice in Carol's name. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020