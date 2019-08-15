|
Caroline A. (Klimas) Christopher, 80, of Margate, FL, formerly of Wallingford, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Florida. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel W. Christopher
Caroline was born in New Haven, November 4, 1938, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Klimas. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Mrs. Frederick Jr.) Donaldson, Cynthia A. Smitt and her husband William, and Danette Dowd and her husband Kevin; her grandchildren, Shannon, Kevin, Derek, Frederick, Arielle and Tyler; seven great grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Dolly and Dick Williams; and many nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 9 am from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am. Interment will be held in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019