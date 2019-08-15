The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Caroline Christopher
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Christopher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline A. Christopher


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline A. Christopher Obituary
Caroline A. (Klimas) Christopher, 80, of Margate, FL, formerly of Wallingford, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Florida. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel W. Christopher

Caroline was born in New Haven, November 4, 1938, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Klimas. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Mrs. Frederick Jr.) Donaldson, Cynthia A. Smitt and her husband William, and Danette Dowd and her husband Kevin; her grandchildren, Shannon, Kevin, Derek, Frederick, Arielle and Tyler; seven great grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Dolly and Dick Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 9 am from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am. Interment will be held in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now