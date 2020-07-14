1/1
Caroline A. (Blake) Sanford
10/18/1927 - 7/1/2020
Caroline A. (Blake) Sanford, 92, of Plymouth, CT, widow of Burton L. Sanford went home to heaven on July 1, 2020. Caroline was born October 18, 1927, in Waterbury, CT, the daughter of the late Harold Blake and Caroline (Stock) Blake and was a resident of Plymouth, CT most of her life. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Plymouth for 69 years, serving many years as the Church Historian. She volunteered at church bazaars, fairs and many other events. She loved quilting with the Plymouth Piecemakers, knitting, hooking traditional hooked rugs, crossword puzzles, reading and genealogy. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Lee and Jean Sanford, Paul and Linda Sanford, and Danny and Rae Ellen Sanford; her daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Cliff Duval and Caroline and Art Hebert; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Arthur Blake, Albert Blake, Doris Goodwin, Richard Blake, Harold Lloyd Blake, Jean Pearson and Margaret Trask; and her granddaughter, Marsie Adams. A memorial service will be held September 12, 2020 at 11 am at the First Congregational Church of Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Book of Remembrance, c/o the First Congregational Church of Plymouth, 10 Park St, Plymouth, CT 06782. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
July 13, 2020
She must have been a wonderful lady, if she was anything like her granddaughter Caroline she was a terrific woman. Our condolences go out to carrie and family.❤
Lisa Cochran
Family
