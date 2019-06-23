Caroline Nobert passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was born in Meriden on April 16, 1928 to the late Simon and Rhoda Grace McMahon. She attended Meriden schools, leaving high school to work full time for SNET phone company for the next 37 years. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and early on enjoyed performing with coworkers for voluntary events. She went on to earn her diploma through night classes in her early fifties.



Caroline was married to Francis Nobert in 1959 and together they raised a family of five. She leaves behind her children, Terra Pelletier and her husband, Marc, Gayle Brill and her husband, David, Brian and his wife, Mabel, Jennifer DeGumbia and her husband, Jan, and Julie Rodrigues. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Kyle, Ethan, James, Martin, Alayna, Casey, Nathan, and Jerri; and six great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother, Jack McMahon.



Service and burial will be private at Caroline's request. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary