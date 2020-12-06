1/1
Carolyn L. DuVall
1949 - 2020
Carolyn L. DuVall, 71, of Meriden, wife of the late James DuVall, passed away November 24, 2020 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.

She was born in Southington of January 27, 1949, a daughter of Anna (LaJoie) Roberts of Meriden and the late Arthur C. Roberts, Jr.

She worked as a Nurse's Aide with Franciscan Homecare and Hospice until retiring. She was a communicant of Holy Angels Church in Meriden where she was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Legion of Mary there. She also was a pact Board Member for the Rushford Behavioral Health Program.

In addition to her mother, Anna, she is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Bonesio and her husband, Scott, and her granddaughters Cassidy and Riley, all of Meriden; her siblings: Mary Jones of OR, Ruth (Vito) Dalangauskas of FL, Kathy (Fred) Mason of NY, Stephen (Jody) Roberts of CA; Paul (Vivian) Roberts, George (Carole) Roberts, Anna Roberts, Joseph (Theresa) Roberts, James (Judith) Roberts, Thomas Roberts and sister-in-law Lynne Roberts, all of CT; and MANY nieces and nephews. Carolyn was pre-deceased by her brother, Archie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Holy Angels Church in Meriden. Due to the capacity restrictions in place, her Mass will be for the immediate family only. To view the Mass via livestream, visit her webpage at www.wallingfordfh.com on Thursday. A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden on Thursday. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the church and cemetery) Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford.



Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
To the whole family our deepest condolences. Our family is keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers. Joe & Christine Miller
Joseph Miller
Friend
