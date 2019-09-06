The Record-Journal Obituaries
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Carrie Sines
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
31 Main St
East Haddam, CT
Carrie Sines Obituary
Carrie Sines, 60, of Southington, died Monday, September 2, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, Southington. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Myer K. and Minnie (Margnelli) Taylor. Carrie is survived by her daughters, Holly Sines of Southington, and Jennifer Leslie of North Carolina; son, James Sines of Southington; sisters, Patricia Taylor of Chester and Laura Borg of East Hampton; brother, Lee Taylor of East Hampton; fiance, Larry Wright of Southington. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday (Sept. 10th) at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 31 Main St., East Haddam. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Monday (Sept. 9th) from 5 to 7 p.m. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
