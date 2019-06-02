The Record-Journal Obituaries
Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
the First Lutheran Church
232 Bristol St
Southington, CT
View Map
More Obituaries for Catherine Morris
Catherine A. Morris

Catherine A. Morris Obituary
Catherine (Enright) Morris, 62, of Plantsville, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at HOCC at New Britain General. She was the wife of Keith A. Morris.

She had been employed by Fluid-O-Tech in Plantsville.

In addition to husband, she leaves a son, Alan J. Morris; two daughters, Amy and husband, Barry Wright, and Mary Patricia and husband, Steven "Posi" Positano, all of Plantsville; a brother, Thomas J. Enright and wife, Margaret Wadas-Enright, of New Mexico; her cherished grandchildren, Molly, Patrick, Mikayla, Brayden, and Parker; as well as two nieces, Caitlin Enright and Piper Morris.

Cath's family would like to thank the nurses and staff on 5th floor C-5 at HOCC for their loving care and concern.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will be at South End Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday, June 3 at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., from 4 to 8 p.m.

Donations may be made in memory of Cathy to the of the , 132 W/ 32nd St., New York, NY 10001.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on June 2, 2019
