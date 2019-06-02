Catherine (Enright) Morris, 62, of Plantsville, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at HOCC at New Britain General. She was the wife of Keith A. Morris.



She had been employed by Fluid-O-Tech in Plantsville.



In addition to husband, she leaves a son, Alan J. Morris; two daughters, Amy and husband, Barry Wright, and Mary Patricia and husband, Steven "Posi" Positano, all of Plantsville; a brother, Thomas J. Enright and wife, Margaret Wadas-Enright, of New Mexico; her cherished grandchildren, Molly, Patrick, Mikayla, Brayden, and Parker; as well as two nieces, Caitlin Enright and Piper Morris.



Cath's family would like to thank the nurses and staff on 5th floor C-5 at HOCC for their loving care and concern.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will be at South End Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday, June 3 at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., from 4 to 8 p.m.



Donations may be made in memory of Cathy to the of the , 132 W/ 32nd St., New York, NY 10001.



Published in The Record-Journal on June 2, 2019