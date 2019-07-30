The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Catherine Leslie
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Meriden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Leslie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine D. Leslie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine D. Leslie Obituary
Catherine D. Leslie, 95, of Meriden, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Simon Leslie.

She was born in New York City, daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth Dugan. She graduated high school and attended City College in New York. She worked as a secretary in New York before meeting her future husband at Happy Acres Resort in Middlefield, CT. She married Simon, a Navy veteran, living in Meriden before moving to Long Island, New York, where her son and daughter were born until returning with her family to Meriden. She worked for SNET, retiring after twenty years of service.

She was predeceased by her husband Simon S. Leslie and her brother Daniel Dugan. She is survived by her two beloved children, Dennis Leslie of Meriden with whom she made her home for the past ten years, and Michele Hevey and her husband Edward, of Wallingford; and her grandson Patrick Hevey. She shared a special bond with Patrick and fondly recalled doing jigsaw puzzles with him as a boy.

She fondly recalled roller skating with her brother as a child to the cookie factory in New York to purchase big bags of assorted broken cookies for ten cents and taking multiple tours of the ice cream factory for free ice cream during the Great Depression. She continued her love of puzzles, reading books, watching Masterpiece Theatre, and Hallmark movies. She enjoyed eating cookies and ice cream throughout her life as well as chocolates and red wine, and enjoyed going out for lunch or dinner. She was known as a sweet, loving, warm, caring, appreciative lady who brought joy and who never complained, always putting others first with a good sense of humor and the quick Irish wit of her mother. She will be greatly missed.

Catherine's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Thursday, August 1, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be celebrated Friday from the Wallingford Funeral Home at 9 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Meriden. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now