Catherine D. Leslie, 95, of Meriden, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Simon Leslie.
She was born in New York City, daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth Dugan. She graduated high school and attended City College in New York. She worked as a secretary in New York before meeting her future husband at Happy Acres Resort in Middlefield, CT. She married Simon, a Navy veteran, living in Meriden before moving to Long Island, New York, where her son and daughter were born until returning with her family to Meriden. She worked for SNET, retiring after twenty years of service.
She was predeceased by her husband Simon S. Leslie and her brother Daniel Dugan. She is survived by her two beloved children, Dennis Leslie of Meriden with whom she made her home for the past ten years, and Michele Hevey and her husband Edward, of Wallingford; and her grandson Patrick Hevey. She shared a special bond with Patrick and fondly recalled doing jigsaw puzzles with him as a boy.
She fondly recalled roller skating with her brother as a child to the cookie factory in New York to purchase big bags of assorted broken cookies for ten cents and taking multiple tours of the ice cream factory for free ice cream during the Great Depression. She continued her love of puzzles, reading books, watching Masterpiece Theatre, and Hallmark movies. She enjoyed eating cookies and ice cream throughout her life as well as chocolates and red wine, and enjoyed going out for lunch or dinner. She was known as a sweet, loving, warm, caring, appreciative lady who brought joy and who never complained, always putting others first with a good sense of humor and the quick Irish wit of her mother. She will be greatly missed.
Catherine's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Thursday, August 1, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be celebrated Friday from the Wallingford Funeral Home at 9 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Meriden. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019